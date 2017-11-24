15-Year-Old ‘Person Of Interest’ In Grandmother’s Death Last Spotted In Pa.

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities say a 15-year-old from Florida who is being considered a person of interest in his grandmother’s death was last spotted in Pennsylvania.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that 15-year-old Logan Mott is wanted for auto theft and is a person of interest in the death of his 53-year-old grandmother Kristina French.

Authorities believe he will be in a silver 2015 Dodge Dart with a Florida license plate reading DLL-T42.

Mott is described as a white male with very short brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5-feet-9-inches tall and 140 pounds.

#LoganMott is wanted for Auto Theft and is a person of interest in the death of #KristinaFrench. 2015 silver Dodge Dart with Florida tag DLLT42. Hair is like picture on left. Armed and dangerous. We believe he is in the NE USA. Seen yesterday in PA. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/fcF0r1Gs3c — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 24, 2017

Mott is considered armed and dangerous. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes Mott is in somewhere in the northeastern area of the United States.

Authorities say they have video surveillance taken Thursday afternoon that shows someone matching Mott’s description in what appears to be the missing Dodge Dart in southcentral Pennsylvania.

Anyone who sees Mott is asked to call 911.

Mott and French were reported missing late Thursday morning. Authorities reported that firearms were missing from a home associated with Mott and French.

A body was found buried in the home’s backyard Friday afternoon, and authorities said they believed the body was that of French, but they wouldn’t be able to confirm the victim’s identity until an autopsy was completed.