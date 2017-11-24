Police Searching For Two After Fatal Head-on Collision

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are searching for the driver and passenger of a vehicle that was involved in a head-on collision which resulted in one fatality.

At 5:30 a.m. police were called to the 8300 block of Frankstown Avenue after a two vehicle collision which resulted in the death of one female.

A white Chevy Silverado and a black Kia Sportage were involved in a head-on Collison. A female was ejected from the Kia Sportage and died at the scene.

A resident living nearby the accident scene, James Haddock, says it’s a bad stretch of road, “it seems to be anytime there’s an accident here that’s fatal, there’s no answers. No reason, no rhyme. Nobody understands.”

According to police, the driver and a passenger fled the scene.

Names have not been released. The accident remains under investigation.