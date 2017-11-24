Restaurant Fight Sends One Woman To Jail, Another To Hospital

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) Lillen’s is a small storefront restaurant on East Ohio Street.

A fight broke there on Tuesday, when a 28-year old woman named Ashley Penwell walked in, and demanded to be served.

When restaurant employee Diane Dinning told Penwell that she had been warned previously that she was not allowed inside…Penwell became infuriated.

At that point, police say that Penwell began screaming, and became verbally abusive.

A police report says Penwell punched store employee Rose Crowell in the back of the head, and assaulted Dinning

Penwell allegedly grabbed Dinning by the hair, and slammed her face against a lottery machine.

She then threw her to the ground, and began slamming her head against the floor, before the employee lost consciousness.

Dinning was hospitalized, after suffering 3 broken ribs, a fractured shoulder, and a concussion.

Crowell, the other restaurant employee, said she was punched in the back of the head by Penwell.

Penwell was arrested on Wednesday while riding in a car on East Ohio Street. Police said they found heroin and crack cocaine on her, and she had a crack pipe hidden inside her bra.

Unable to post bail, Penwell is now in the Allegheny County Jail.