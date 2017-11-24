Shoppers Get An Early Start To Black Friday Shopping

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Who says you have to spend Thanksgiving at home all day?

Lot’s of Pittsburghers are cutting their Thanksgiving short to get a jump on their Black Friday shopping.

Everyone has a different reason for hitting the mall on Thanksgiving day!

“I got these shoes, these pants and this shirt. I like these much better than what I was wearing,” said Zach Leonhiser of Pittsburgh.

For others, it’s something to look forward to every year.

“I think honestly it’s more of a tradition for us,” said Michael Lynch of Robinson.

Yet some wonder why can’t the shopping wait?

“I think it’s crazy,” said Noah Jackson of North Huntington.

Some go in search of a hot holiday item.

“Honestly I’ve been looking to get the new iPhone,” said Lynch.

Others just want to get out of the house and end the Thanksgiving holiday with a trip to their favorite mall.

The Mall At Robinson opened at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday.