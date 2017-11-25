Boy, 13, In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Head

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are seeking information about a boy that is in critical condition after being found shot in the head on Saturday.
Pittsburgh police received a Shotspotter notification around 6 a.m. Saturday that shots had been fired in the 1300 block of Paulson Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.
TWO SEPARATE EARLY MORNING SHOOTINGS INVOLVING CHILDREN:
A 13-year-old boy, believed to be from Brighton Heights, was taken to UPMC Presbyterian where he is believed to be in critical condition.
Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to call the Group Violence Intervention Unit at 412-323-7800.