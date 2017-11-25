12-Year-Old Boy Killed, 5 Teens Injured In Ohio Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (AP/KDKA) – Police say a 12-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet and died from his injuries after an attack on a group of juveniles in Cleveland.

Police say five teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 were wounded in the shooting outside a row of stores around 7:30 p.m. Friday, including a 16-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO, two boys were shot in the leg, one was shot in the torso and another was shot in the groin area.

Authorities identified the 12-year-old victim as Abdel Latif Bashiti. WOIO reports that his father owned a beauty supply store near the scene of the shooting.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the teens were standing outside a liquor store when a group of three to four males opened fire. Police Chief Calvin Williams says it’s believed the shooters also are juveniles.

Officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying and arresting the shooting suspects.

