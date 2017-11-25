Teen Killed, 2 Children Shot In Separate Pittsburgh-Area Incidents

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teenager was killed and two young girls were shot in two separate incidents in the Pittsburgh area Saturday.

One shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of Paulson Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot once in the head lying in the middle of the street.

He was transported to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition.

A source close to the victim’s family tells KDKA that the boy died at the hospital Saturday night.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police believe he was from Brighton Heights.

Further details about the shooting are unknown at this time.

The other shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Addison Street in Addison Village where a 3-year-old girl was shot in the arm and a 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg.

Police say an officer placed a tourniquet on the 10-year-old girl’s leg to stop the bleeding at the scene. Both children were sent to Children’s Hospital, where they were last reported to be in stable condition.

Neighbors told police shots were fired from a black sedan occupied by three black males who were all wearing masks. The vehicle took off in the direction of Rose Street after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar or the shooting in Addison Village is asked to call 412-323-7800.