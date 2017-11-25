Former Penguin Chris Kunitz Receives Stanley Cup Ring While Back In Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz was back in Pittsburgh to play against his old team Saturday night, but first, he received one last thank you for his time with the Pens.

Kunitz was with the Penguins from 2009 until the end of the 2016-17 season, winning three Stanley Cups with the team in addition to his previous win with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed Kunitz to a one-year contract worth $2 million back in July.

Coach Sullivan on presenting Chris Kunitz with his Stanley Cup ring: “It’s one of the more fulfilling parts of the job when you have an opportunity to do that… He’s meant so much to this organization over the years.” pic.twitter.com/ccst25dL00 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 25, 2017

Before the Lightning faced off against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night, Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan presented Kunitz with his 2017 Stanley Cup ring, saying, “He’s meant so much to this organization over the years. To have an opportunity to shake his hand and say ‘thank you’ is a thrill for me.”

Huge standing ovation here at PPG Paints Arena for Chris Kunitz in his return to Pittsburgh. Thank you for everything, Kuni. pic.twitter.com/u3Pd0Ijm1g — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 26, 2017

A video tribute showing the ring presentation and highlights from Kunitz’s Penguins career was shown on the jumbotron during the game, where the crowd gave him a standing ovation.