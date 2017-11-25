Former Penguin Chris Kunitz Receives Stanley Cup Ring While Back In Pittsburgh

Filed Under: Chris Kunitz, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz was back in Pittsburgh to play against his old team Saturday night, but first, he received one last thank you for his time with the Pens.

Kunitz was with the Penguins from 2009 until the end of the 2016-17 season, winning three Stanley Cups with the team in addition to his previous win with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed Kunitz to a one-year contract worth $2 million back in July.

Before the Lightning faced off against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night, Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan presented Kunitz with his 2017 Stanley Cup ring, saying, “He’s meant so much to this organization over the years. To have an opportunity to shake his hand and say ‘thank you’ is a thrill for me.”

A video tribute showing the ring presentation and highlights from Kunitz’s Penguins career was shown on the jumbotron during the game, where the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch