Penguins Foundation Raises $17K For Fallen New Kensington Officer’s Family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation raised more than $7,000 in cash for the family of a fallen police officer before Saturday night’s game against Tampa Bay.

The foundation kickstarted Saturday’s collection with a $10,000 dollar donation. Money raised will go to the family of fallen New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.

Tootsie Ogden, a volunteer for the Penguins Foundation, wouldn’t have missed this opportunity for the world.

“I would do this any time for any officer. They don’t deserve this. They don’t get paid enough,” Ogden said.

She took a yellow bucket and collected money for the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation that will go to Shaw’s family.

From tonight's collection & the generosity of our amazing community, we will be donating a total of $17,081 & counting to the Shaw Family. pic.twitter.com/dA1Lu5XDiU — Penguins Foundation (@pensfoundation) November 26, 2017

“My grandson was Brian’s best friend. He’s really having a hard time with it,” Ogden said.

Ogden’s grandson is a Springdale Township Police officer. In fact, all the volunteers Saturday night have a police officer in their family or once worked as a police officer. As Pens fans waited in line, they didn’t hesitate to donate money.

“Respect for the family. And anything to do to help a little bit,” said Mary Ann McGinnis of New Kensington.

“We have to do more as a country. People putting their lives on the line. They lost something very precious to them. I think everybody should be doing it,” said J.D. Gamble from Pittsburgh.

“I know what it’s like to lose a member of the family. Not that tragically and they will get through this but it will be hard,” said Gretchen Davids from Beaver.

Pittsburgh Penguins officials say their fans have a reputation for giving back so they felt this was a great way to help out a grieving family.

“Penguins fans historically are the best in the league we think and they are so generous,” said Cindy Himes from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“For the job they put out for all of us. They put their lives out for us and look at us. This is easy. They work hard for all of us,” said Ogden.

If you weren’t able to make it to Sarurday night’s game against Tampa Bay, you can still donate. The Penguins foundation will be accepting donations until Dec. 5.

You can donate here: pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org

Monetary donations can also be made at any First National Bank (or by mail to First National Bank, 110 Burrell Plaza, Lower Burrell, PA 15066). All funds will be added to the Officer Brian Shaw Fund.