Volunteers Needed For Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As we head into the holiday season, the Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for their annual red kettle drive.
The Salvation Army says they are “constantly in need of bell ringers” who stand outside local stores and other merchants, ringing a bell to collect donations to help the needy.
Volunteers are asked to dedicate at least two hours of their time.
Information on how to become a bell ringer in western Pennsylvania can be found on the Salvation Army’s website here.