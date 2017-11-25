Steelers Hall Of Honor Unveiled, Inductees To Be Recognized At Halftime

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eleven people who have been inducted into the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor will be recognized during halftime at Sunday’s game after the hall is unveiled.

Before the Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers, the Hall of Honor display in the FedEx Great Hall will be available to the public for the first time. The display will feature footballs engraved with the names of the 27 former players, coaches and executives who have been inducted into the hall, along with pictures and biographies of the inductees.

Eleven of those inductees will be present at the game and honored during a special celebration. Steelers President Art Rooney II will also be at the celebration to congratulate the inductees.

The names of the 27 inductees were announced back in August:

Art Rooney

Dan Rooney

Chuck Noll

Jack Butler

Dick Hoak

Joe Greene

Terry Bradshaw

Franco Harris

Mike Webster

Lynn Swann

L.C. Greenwood

Mel Blount

Jack Ham

Jack Lambert

Andy Russell

Rod Woodson

Kevin Greene

Jerome Bettis

Donnie Shell

John Stallworth

Bobby Layne

Ernie Stautner

John Henry Johnson

Bill Dudley

Walt Kiesling

John “Blood” McNally

Dermontti Dawson

The following guidelines must be met to be eligible for the Hall of Honor:

Former Players:

• Retired for at least three seasons

• Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons

• Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements

Former Coaches And Contributors:

• Significant contributions to the team and community

Four more honorees will be added each year on Alumni Weekend.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

