Steelers Hall Of Honor Unveiled, Inductees To Be Recognized At Halftime

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eleven people who have been inducted into the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor will be recognized during halftime at Sunday’s game after the hall is unveiled.
Before the Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers, the Hall of Honor display in the FedEx Great Hall will be available to the public for the first time. The display will feature footballs engraved with the names of the 27 former players, coaches and executives who have been inducted into the hall, along with pictures and biographies of the inductees.
Eleven of those inductees will be present at the game and honored during a special celebration. Steelers President Art Rooney II will also be at the celebration to congratulate the inductees.
The names of the 27 inductees were announced back in August:
- Art Rooney
- Dan Rooney
- Chuck Noll
- Jack Butler
- Dick Hoak
- Joe Greene
- Terry Bradshaw
- Franco Harris
- Mike Webster
- Lynn Swann
- L.C. Greenwood
- Mel Blount
- Jack Ham
- Jack Lambert
- Andy Russell
- Rod Woodson
- Kevin Greene
- Jerome Bettis
- Donnie Shell
- John Stallworth
- Bobby Layne
- Ernie Stautner
- John Henry Johnson
- Bill Dudley
- Walt Kiesling
- John “Blood” McNally
- Dermontti Dawson
The following guidelines must be met to be eligible for the Hall of Honor:
Former Players:
• Retired for at least three seasons
• Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons
• Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements
Former Coaches And Contributors:
• Significant contributions to the team and community
Four more honorees will be added each year on Alumni Weekend.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details