Report: Feud Between Former Neighbors Ends With Fatal Shooting

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Police say a years-long feud between neighbors ended with one man allegedly shooting and killing the other in Uniontown late Friday night.

Police told the Herald Standard 35-year-old Nathan A. Yasek, of Eighty Four, shot Timothy C. Durst in a parking lot near Rizz’s bar and restaurant on Main Street around 10 p.m. Friday. Durst suffered gunshot wounds in his chest and upper back and died on the way to Uniontown Hospital.

Durst and Yasek used to be next-door neighbors, according to Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Lolencik, but didn’t live near one another anymore.

Lolencik told the Herald-Standard an old feud between Durst and Yasek re-emerged when they ran into each other in the parking lot. Durst allegedly approached Yasek from behind and assaulted him. Yasek then allegedly shot Durst.

The Herald Standard reports police found Yasek inside Rizz’s, holding a handgun, when they arrived on the scene. Yasek allegedly told police he didn’t know who had hit him and he shot Durst because he was afraid Durst was going to steal his truck.

State police are investigating.