Newborn Baby Boy Found Dead Outside Shenango Twp. Home

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A newborn baby was found dead outside a Shenango Township home Sunday evening.
The Lawrence County coroner confirmed to KDKA’s Heather Abraham that a newborn baby boy was found outside a home near the intersection of Ellwood and Gardner Center roads.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday night.
The baby was found in a crawlspace under the front porch of the house, wrapped in a t-shirt and placed inside a plastic bag. The homeowner found the body as he was putting up Christmas lights around 3 p.m. He then called 911.
Police believe the baby was placed in the crawlspace sometime within the past 24 hours.
Police questioned a suspect, who is allegedly the baby’s mother, earlier in the day. Charges have not yet been filed.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details