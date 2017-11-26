HERE WE GO! Follow The Action: Packers-Steelers | Marcus Gilbert Suspended | Hall Of Honor Unveiled | Steelers Defense Looking To Do More | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | More Steelers

Newborn Baby Boy Found Dead Outside Shenango Twp. Home

Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Baby Found Dead, Lawrence County, Local TV, Shenango Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A newborn baby was found dead outside a Shenango Township home Sunday evening.

The Lawrence County coroner confirmed to KDKA’s Heather Abraham that a newborn baby boy was found outside a home near the intersection of Ellwood and Gardner Center roads.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday night.

 

The baby was found in a crawlspace under the front porch of the house, wrapped in a t-shirt and placed inside a plastic bag. The homeowner found the body as he was putting up Christmas lights around 3 p.m. He then called 911.

Police believe the baby was placed in the crawlspace sometime within the past 24 hours.

Police questioned a suspect, who is allegedly the baby’s mother, earlier in the day. Charges have not yet been filed.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch