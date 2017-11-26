Former Pitt Coach Fired From Arizona State

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Arizona State has fired coach Todd Graham after six seasons with the Sun Devils.
Graham was 46-31 in six seasons that earned five bowl trips. The Sun Devils finished the regular season 7-5 on Saturday by beating rival Arizona, making a two-game improvement on last season’s disappointing record.
Arizona State announced a 1 p.m. MT news conference with athletic director Ray Anderson “regarding the football program.”
Bet he now wishes he would have stayed at Pitt. Sometimes it takes time..but Karma always wins out in the end.