Former Pitt Coach Fired From Arizona State

Arizona State has fired coach Todd Graham after six seasons with the Sun Devils.

Graham was 46-31 in six seasons that earned five bowl trips. The Sun Devils finished the regular season 7-5 on Saturday by beating rival Arizona, making a two-game improvement on last season’s disappointing record.

Arizona State announced a 1 p.m. MT news conference with athletic director Ray Anderson “regarding the football program.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Colton says:
    November 26, 2017 at 1:44 PM

    Bet he now wishes he would have stayed at Pitt. Sometimes it takes time..but Karma always wins out in the end.

