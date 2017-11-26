HERE WE GO! Packers-Steelers Preview | Marcus Gilbert Suspended | Hall Of Honor Unveiled | Steelers Defense Looking To Do More | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | More Steelers

Woman Suffers Serious Burns After Gas Can Explodes At Bonfire

Filed Under: Bonfires, Serious Injury

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a woman suffered serious burns in a bonfire mishap on Thanksgiving Day.

Franklin Township police say Taylor Lanthier was at a home when she poured gasoline on a bonfire around 3 a.m. Thursday. The flames traveled up into the can, causing it to explode.

The 28-year-old Lindenwold resident was taken to the burn treatment center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania. She remained hospitalized Sunday.

Family members say Lanthier is in an induced coma and on a ventilator. She will soon undergo surgery to perform skin grafts,

No other injuries were reported in the accident.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Colton says:
    November 26, 2017 at 1:48 PM

    3 AM, Thanksgiving morning, pouring gasoline on a BURNING fire…anyone besides me think alcohol “might” have been involved.
    Can’t fix Stupid. But I DO hope she recovers-so she will never do that again.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch