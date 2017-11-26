Reward Of Up To $1,000 Offered For Information On 2014 Fatal Fire

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GEORGES TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Fayette County Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information on a 2014 fatal mobile home fire.

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2014 at a mobile home in the 2500 block of Morgantown Road in Georges Township.

The mobile home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene, and state police say the heat was so intense that the home’s steel support beams were warped and twisted. The trailer was leveled and cars parked nearby were scorched by the flames.

Emergency crews found 70-year-old Roger Lee Kennedy dead on the underside of the trailer.

“All I want to know is why and how. My dad did everything he could do to help people. He did not deserve this,” James Kennedy, the victim’s son, said at the time of the fire.

Pennsylvania State Police say Fayette County Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information about this fire.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit at (724) 439-7111 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-404-TIPS.