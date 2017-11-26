No Injuries Reported In Moon Township House Fire

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — No one was injured when a Moon Township home went up in flames Sunday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, firefighters were sent to a home on Rosemont Drive just after 7 a.m.

Video taken by Lisa Staehle shows smoke pouring from the home as flames shot through the roof. Flames were also visible inside the home through second- and third-story windows.

The Coraopolis Volunteer Fire Department reported around 8:45 a.m. that the fire was under control.

The house was destroyed, but emergency dispatchers say no one was injured. It’s unknown if anyone was home at the time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Another home on Rosemont Drive was destroyed in a fire in September.