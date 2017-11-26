‘They Created A Legacy Here’: Steelers Team Legends Inducted Into Hall Of Honor

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor display was unveiled at Heinz Field before Sunday night’s game, and several inductees were on the field for a halftime celebration.

The Hall of Honor ceremony began with a video commemorating the 27 Steeler legends who made up the inaugural class, including 23 who are already enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The display featured 27 steel footballs and plaques with photos.

“For fans to enjoy and celebrate the great contributions that so many of you made to Steelers history,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said at the unveiling ceremony.

Mean Joe Greene is already in Canton and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, but this honor is unique.

“This is the group that I did battle with, and this feels a little different. A lot different,” he said.

Jerome Bettis is one of the modern-day greats who’s part of the inaugural class. He says he owes a debt to the men in black and gold who came before him.

“They created a legacy here in Pittsburgh,” he said, “and it was up to us to maintain and reach that standard of excellence.”

The names of the 27 inductees were announced back in August:

Art Rooney

Dan Rooney

Chuck Noll

Jack Butler

Dick Hoak

Joe Greene

Terry Bradshaw

Franco Harris

Mike Webster

Lynn Swann

L.C. Greenwood

Mel Blount

Jack Ham

Jack Lambert

Andy Russell

Rod Woodson

Kevin Greene

Jerome Bettis

Donnie Shell

John Stallworth

Bobby Layne

Ernie Stautner

John Henry Johnson

Bill Dudley

Walt Kiesling

John “Blood” McNally

Dermontti Dawson

The following guidelines must be met to be eligible for the Hall of Honor:

Former Players:

• Retired for at least three seasons

• Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons

• Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements

Former Coaches And Contributors:

• Significant contributions to the team and community

Four more honorees will be added each year on Alumni Weekend.