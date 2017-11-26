‘They Created A Legacy Here’: Steelers Team Legends Inducted Into Hall Of Honor

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor display was unveiled at Heinz Field before Sunday night’s game, and several inductees were on the field for a halftime celebration.
The Hall of Honor ceremony began with a video commemorating the 27 Steeler legends who made up the inaugural class, including 23 who are already enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The display featured 27 steel footballs and plaques with photos.
“For fans to enjoy and celebrate the great contributions that so many of you made to Steelers history,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said at the unveiling ceremony.
Mean Joe Greene is already in Canton and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, but this honor is unique.
“This is the group that I did battle with, and this feels a little different. A lot different,” he said.
Jerome Bettis is one of the modern-day greats who’s part of the inaugural class. He says he owes a debt to the men in black and gold who came before him.
“They created a legacy here in Pittsburgh,” he said, “and it was up to us to maintain and reach that standard of excellence.”
The names of the 27 inductees were announced back in August:
- Art Rooney
- Dan Rooney
- Chuck Noll
- Jack Butler
- Dick Hoak
- Joe Greene
- Terry Bradshaw
- Franco Harris
- Mike Webster
- Lynn Swann
- L.C. Greenwood
- Mel Blount
- Jack Ham
- Jack Lambert
- Andy Russell
- Rod Woodson
- Kevin Greene
- Jerome Bettis
- Donnie Shell
- John Stallworth
- Bobby Layne
- Ernie Stautner
- John Henry Johnson
- Bill Dudley
- Walt Kiesling
- John “Blood” McNally
- Dermontti Dawson
The following guidelines must be met to be eligible for the Hall of Honor:
Former Players:
• Retired for at least three seasons
• Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons
• Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements
Former Coaches And Contributors:
• Significant contributions to the team and community
Four more honorees will be added each year on Alumni Weekend.