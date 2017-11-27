HERE WE GO! Packers-Steelers Recap | Hall Of Honor Unveiled | More Steelers

Boy Accidentally Locks Self In Gun Safe At Mall Store

Filed Under: Rural King, West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.

Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Thompson told news outlets that the 8-year-old boy locked himself in at the Rural King store inside the Mercer Mall in Bluefield on Saturday afternoon.

Crews called in a locksmith, who made a cut around the lock, allowing the fire department to use rescue spreaders to pull the lock out of the door.

In all, the child was inside the safe for around 30 minutes. Thompson said the child is physically fine.

It’s unclear how the boy, who was under the supervision of his parents, got locked in the safe.

