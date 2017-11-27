Report: Hunter Flown To Hospital After Falling From Tree Stand In Buffalo Twp.

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A hunter was reportedly flown to a local hospital after he fell from his tree stand in Buffalo Township on Monday afternoon.

It happened on Lernerville Speedway property in Butler County.

The Butler Eagle reports that a 45-year-old man had just shot a 7-point buck and was trying to climb down from his tree stand when he fell 15 feet to the ground.

Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Matt Cypher told the Butler Eagle the man had compound fractures to one leg.

He was transported to a Pittsburgh-area hospital by helicopter. His condition is unknown.

The Butler Eagle says Game Commission officials were sent to the scene to take care of the man’s buck.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:41 PM

    have another beer

    Reply | Report comment |

