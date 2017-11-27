Trump Doubles Down On Roy Moore In Alabama Senate Race

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – President Donald Trump came to the aid of embattled Republican Roy Moore by criticizing Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested Alabama Senate race.

In a pair of Sunday tweets, Trump said it would be a “disaster” for a Democrat to win the Dec. 12 election.

The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

I endorsed Luther Strange in the Alabama Primary. He shot way up in the polls but it wasn’t enough. Can’t let Schumer/Pelosi win this race. Liberal Jones would be BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

The president’s words could be a boost to Moore. Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers and he was a prosecutor. He’s denied the allegations.

Moore quickly touted Trump’s words on social media and in a fundraising appeal to supporters.

Jones’ campaign said Moore was “unfit” for office even before the allegations surfaced.

