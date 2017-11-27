HERE WE GO! Packers-Steelers Recap | Hall Of Honor Unveiled | More Steelers

Hunters Gearing Up For Start Of Firearm Deer Hunting Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of hunters are gearing up for the first day of firearm deer hunting season in Pennsylvania.

An estimated 750,000 hunters are expected to take to the woods this year.

Experts estimate that 25 percent of the total harvest could be taken on opening day. Last year, 150,000 deer were harvested on opening day.

In terms of total harvest numbers, Pennsylvania ranked third in the country in 2016. Only Texas and Michigan had higher harvest totals.

Experts also believe the deer population is up due to last year’s milder temperatures. As a result , there has been more food for the deer. However, it also means the deer are not moving as much so hunters are being asked to be patient.

The season runs through Dec. 9.

