Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals Might Get You Online

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Cyber Monday, and that’s supposed to mean even better deals online than normal.

“I like going online, looking at all the deals. It’s pretty good,” says Monica Abraham of Oakland.

So what are the best deals on-line this Cyber Monday?

How about buying an iPhone 8 from AT&T and then getting a second one free? Of course, there are conditions.

Or how about $200 off a Microsoft Surface Laptop?

Walmart has knocked $200 off its Samsung 58″ Class 4k Smart LED TV.

Online you can find the popular Bose Quietcomfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones down $100.

And Amazon has knocked $300 of the Samsung CF791 34-inch Freesync Monitor.

Looking for clothes? Gap Factory has knocked its prices down 60 percent, and 50 percent discounts are popular on items at Old Navy, Express, and J Crew Factory.

But you have to watch carefully.

“Black Friday was like 50 percent off, and now it’s like 30 percent off sales. I guess it depends on the store,” warns Abraham, saying last year was better.

Despite all the hype over Cyber Monday, we found plenty of shoppers who say, it’s not as big a deal as it used to be.

“I don’t succumb to the retail mayhem at Christmas time,” says Caprice Hammond of Penn Hills, who shops for deals all year long.

Money editor Jon Delano asked Lou Baldassare of Sarver how important Cyber Monday was to him.

“Absolutely not important at all,” he said. “I just don’t shop.”

And for some folks, Cyber Monday comes way too early in the Christmas shopping season.

“I do my Christmas shopping last minute. Cyber Monday is not for me,” says Jesse Wehner of Bloomfield.

But if it is for you, the clock is ticking down to midnight.