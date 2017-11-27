Report: Massage Envy Therapists Facing Sexual Assault Allegations From Nearly 200 Women

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 200 women are claiming they were sexually assaulted in the largest spa franchise in the country.

A BuzzFeed investigation found that more than 180 women claim they were sexually assaulted in one of Massage Envy’s franchises.

They also say Massage Envy employees mishandled the problem when claims were made.

Now, some of the women are going on the record with their stories.

“He pulled the blanket back down to my ankles, pulled my underwear down to my knees. Could see everything I had, and then massaged my butt with his hands,” Kandice Martellaro said.

“It’s scary it’s no different, like your in that bed, it’s no different than having someone come into your house and rape you,” another woman said.

Massage Envy says it’s looking into how it can better handle sexual assault claims within its franchises.

