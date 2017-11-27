HERE WE GO! Packers-Steelers Recap | Hall Of Honor Unveiled | More Steelers

Man Suffers Apparent Seizure While Driving, Crashes Into Utility Poles & Shears Hydrant

Filed Under: Car Crash, Fayette County, Local TV, Menallen Township, Seizure

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man crashed into utility poles and sheared a fire hydrant after he suffered an apparent seizure while driving in Fayette County on Monday afternoon.

It happened on North Mill Street in Menallen Township just after 5 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers said that his vehicle slammed into a few utility poles, causing one to crash onto a nearby vehicle, and then sheared off a fire hydrant.

According to the Salem Township assistant fire chief, a man was driving home from hunting when he apparently had a seizure.

He was transported to Uniontown Hospital with injuries. His condition is unknown.

