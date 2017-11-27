Man Suffers Apparent Seizure While Driving, Crashes Into Utility Poles & Shears Hydrant

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man crashed into utility poles and sheared a fire hydrant after he suffered an apparent seizure while driving in Fayette County on Monday afternoon.
It happened on North Mill Street in Menallen Township just after 5 p.m.
Emergency dispatchers said that his vehicle slammed into a few utility poles, causing one to crash onto a nearby vehicle, and then sheared off a fire hydrant.
According to the Salem Township assistant fire chief, a man was driving home from hunting when he apparently had a seizure.
He was transported to Uniontown Hospital with injuries. His condition is unknown.