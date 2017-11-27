HERE WE GO! Packers-Steelers Recap | Hall Of Honor Unveiled | More Steelers

Study Reveals The Most Dangerous Intersections In Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study says Allegheny County has the most motor vehicle accidents than any other county in Pennsylvania.

In fact, the study done by the attorneys at Dallas W. Hartman P.C., shows that Allegheny County accounts for roughly 10-percent of all collisions in the state of Pennsylvania.

According to the study, more than 15,700 crashes happened at intersections in Allegheny County between 2014 and 2016.

Which intersections are the most dangerous in Allegheny County?

The study says the intersection of the West End Bridge and West Carson Street is the most dangerous in all of Allegheny County.

There were 93 crashes and 32 injuries at the intersection.

It’s not difficult to see why this intersection is so dangerous, several streets and highways merge together there.

The Mcardel Road and Liberty Bridge intersection was the second most dangerous intersection.

Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Colerain Street was the 3rd most dangerous intersection.

West End Bridge and the Highway 65 off-ramp was 4th.

Madison Avenue and East Ohio Street rounds out the top 5.

You can view the entire study here, including the rest of the top dangerous intersections.

