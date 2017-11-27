Mother Charged In Newborn’s Death Claims She Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A woman, whose newborn child was found dead outside a home in Lawrence County, told police she didn’t know she was pregnant.

According to police, a newborn baby boy was found in a crawl space around 3 p.m. Sunday under a porch at a home on Ellwood Road in Shenango Township.

The mother, Brittany Robinson, 23, is facing charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and other charges.

Robinson told police she started having abdominal pains on Friday. She claims she did not know she was pregnant until she was starting to give birth while taking a bath.

After giving birth, Robinson claims the child had no heartbeat or pulse. She washed the boy, wrapped him in a black shirt and placed him in the drawer of a dresser on an enclosed porch.

The next day, she said the child was still not breathing when she checked on him. Before leaving for work, she placed the child in the crawl space.

While hanging Christmas lights, Robinson’s father found the 7-pound child and called 911.

“The homeowner was out preparing wiring for some decorative lighting and came across the bag in which he discovered a baby,” said Lt. Eric Hermick with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Robinson also told police no one else knew she was pregnant.

“[The family] all indicated to us they weren’t aware, that she kept it a secret,” said Hermick.

During the course of their investigation, police uncovered evidence which showed Robinson did know she was pregnant.

The Lawrence County coroner, who’s also investigating this case, says they’re waiting on autopsy results to come back so they can determine the official cause of death.

Meanwhile, bail has been denied for Robinson.