‘Sacrificed To The Wolves’: Nurse Fired After Tweets About White Babies

CBS Local — A nurse in the Indiana healthcare system has lost her job after an offensive tweet, which accused white baby boys of being future racists and killers, was traced back to her account.

According to reports, Indiana University Health has removed Taiyesha Baker from her position at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis following an investigation into the Twitter rant. Officials at IU Health said the recently hired healthcare worker was no longer working at the facility following “several troubling posts on social media.” Spokesman Jason Fechner would not confirm that Baker was fired from IU Health, citing the healthcare provider’s policy of employee information.

Baker, who was reportedly tweeting under the name “Night Nurse,” launched an obscene tirade against the mothers of white baby boys as well as the infants themselves. The tweet claimed that every white mother, “raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star.”

The tweet added that every son those women have, “should be sacrificed to the wolves.” Baker’s tweet and the “Night Nurse” account were quickly deleted amid IU Health’s investigation into the rant on November 25. Another account using the same Twitter handle, @tai_fieri, was reportedly created by a different person who began posting new comments following Baker’s dismissal.

A healthcare spokesman told CBS4 that Baker was a registered nurse within the IU health but did not confirm if she was working with newborns at the hospital. The nurse claimed in previous social media posts that she worked in pediatrics. Public records show Baker was issued a nursing license on Oct. 30 and her license will not expire until Oct.31, 2019.