Shootings Leave Teen Dead, 2 Girls Injured; Chief Calls Violence ‘Unacceptable’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One child was killed and two others were injured in two separate shootings in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Now, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the violence is unacceptable.

Augustus Gray, 14, of Braddock, was shot early Saturday in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

He died later that day at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Gray’s death inches the city’s unofficial homicide total in 2017 to nearly 100 people.

Also Saturday, two young girls were injured in a shooting on Addision Street in Terrace Village. The girls were shot inside their home.

A 3-year-old was shot in the arm and a 10-year-old was shot in the leg.

Investigators say that gunfire came from a black sedan and three males wearing masks were in the car as it sped away down Rose Street.

Friends and family posted on social media that the little girls are doing okay.

Anyone with information on both of these shootings is asked to contact police.

  1. David Colton says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:10 PM

    Until the “Don’t Snitch” mentality changes in THESE neighborhoods…the collateral damage that the non-participants suffer, will continue.
    If the community WON’T talk to the law enforcement people, nothing will change.

