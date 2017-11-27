HERE WE GO! Packers-Steelers Recap | Hall Of Honor Unveiled | More Steelers

Trump Makes ‘Pocahontas’ Crack At Event Honoring Navajo Code Talkers

(CNN) — President Donald Trump, during an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers Monday, referenced his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, “Pocahontas,” a label he has long used about the Massachusetts Democrat.

“I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said. “Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time … longer than you — they call her Pocahontas!”

Trump did not name Warren.

