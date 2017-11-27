Trump Makes ‘Pocahontas’ Crack At Event Honoring Navajo Code Talkers

(CNN) — President Donald Trump, during an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers Monday, referenced his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, “Pocahontas,” a label he has long used about the Massachusetts Democrat.

“I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said. “Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time … longer than you — they call her Pocahontas!”

.@stevenportnoy on Trump's use of term "Pocahontas": "The moment had many people online asking whether the president lacks decency. What is your response to that?"

Sanders: "I think the president certainly finds an extreme amount of value and respect for these individuals." pic.twitter.com/h20gBLqp9N — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 27, 2017

Trump did not name Warren.

