13-Year-Old, 16-Year Old Shot In Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — Two teenagers were shot in Turtle Creek late Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m.

Two teenage boys suffering from gunshot wounds were found at two different locations.

One victim was found at George Street and Maple Avenue, and the second victim was found on Chestnut Street.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports that the victims are 13 years old and 16 years old.

A neighbor said that he heard someone yell, “Don’t do it!” and then heard gunshots.

Medics were performing CPR on the victim found on George Street.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

There is no word on a potential suspect at this time, although police did find a gun at the scene.

