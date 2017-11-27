HERE WE GO! Packers-Steelers Recap | Hall Of Honor Unveiled | More Steelers

14 Displaced By Wilmerding Rowhouse Fire, No Injuries Reported

Filed Under: Local TV, Ralph Iannotti, Rowhouse Fire, Wilmerding

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILMERDING (KDKA) — No one was injured in a Wilmerding rowhouse fire Monday afternoon, but several families now have to find somewhere else to stay.

The fire was reported in the 500 block of Middle Avenue around 3 p.m.

The fire was contained to one or two units in the rowhouse complex, but at least seven or eight other units sustained smoke or water damage.

Cell phone video shows flames engulfing the back side of the building.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control around 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but at least 14 people, including 4 children, have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch