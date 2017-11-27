14 Displaced By Wilmerding Rowhouse Fire, No Injuries Reported

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILMERDING (KDKA) — No one was injured in a Wilmerding rowhouse fire Monday afternoon, but several families now have to find somewhere else to stay.

The fire was reported in the 500 block of Middle Avenue around 3 p.m.

The fire was contained to one or two units in the rowhouse complex, but at least seven or eight other units sustained smoke or water damage.

#BREAKING: Cellphone video of heavy flames coming from a rowhouse on Middle Rd in Wilmerding. No injuries. 14 people displaced. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/6fbEuqocPE — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) November 27, 2017

Cell phone video shows flames engulfing the back side of the building.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control around 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but at least 14 people, including 4 children, have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details