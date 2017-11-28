5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz The bucket list — the ultimate list of what you want to do before you, well, kick the bucket. What’s on your list? Want to go skydiving or run a marathon? While bucket lists often include things like traveling or big once-in-a-lifetime experiences, you don’t have to go too far to get to work scratching things off. Here are five bucket-list items you can tackle right here in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Paragliding

Natrona St.

Natrona Heights, PA 15065

(724) 201-9639

pittsburghparagliding.com Paragliding can be a awesome, exciting way to experience the world from all-new heights — literally — and Pittsburgh Paragliding wants to help you do it. Their seven- to ten-day course will help you get your certified paragliding license, giving you access to paragliding sites around the world. Flying starts at one of their three small hills in the Pittsburgh area, while more advanced training happens at a mountain two hours east. They also offer paramotoring, done at one of three nearby airports. All locations depend on weather.

Skydive Pennsylvania

496 Old Ash Road

Mercer, PA 16137

(800) 909-JUMP

www.skydivepa.com Skydiving has got to be the ultimate thrill — is there a bigger, more intense adrenaline rush than jumping out of a plane? If skydiving is on your bucket list, Skydive Pennsylvania is here to help you get it done. They offer tandem lessons for beginners, getting you on a plane with an instructor after an hour of training, perfect for the person who wants the experience. Your jump will cost you $239.

Pittsburgh Marathon

810 River Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 586-7785

thepittsburghmarathon.com Running a marathon provides a great physical challenge, as well as a great sense of accomplishment when you finish. Run the Pittsburgh marathon, held every spring and now celebrating its "tenth year running," and get not only the challenge of the marathon but an exciting tour of the city. The marathon route crosses over three different bridges, showcasing the city's three rivers, and passes through 13 neighborhoods, all with fun events planned for marathon day. The 2018 marathon will be held on May 6, and registration is open now.

Three Rivers Heritage Trail

2345 Preble Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

(301) 491-1733

www.friendsoftheriverfront.org Like running a marathon, hiking a trail can provide an excellent physical challenge — but it’s also a great way to get outdoors and experience nature. The Three Rivers Heritage Trail spans 24 miles long Pittsburgh’s rivers, plus connections to the Great Allegheny Passage, the Erie-to-Pittsburgh Trail, and the Pittsburgh-to-Harrisburg Main Line Canal Greenway, with more connections to come in the future. In 2010, the trail was given National Recreation Trail status, and with ADA accessibility, it truly can be enjoyed by everyone.