Here Are The Performers For This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

by Lori Melton

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017 performer lineup has been announced and four talented artists are set to provide an explosive musical backdrop for this year’s world-renowned event. International music superstar Harry Styles, Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel, Tony Award-winning Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr., and Chinese music sensation Jane Zhang will perform at the critically-acclaimed event, which takes place at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai. The show will air here in the U.S. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CBS.

Harry Styles

British native heartthrob Harry Styles rose to fame in 2010 as a member of the internationally-beloved boy band One Direction. 1D sold over 70 million albums worldwide and was the first band to have their first four albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S. The British-Irish band went on hiatus in January 2016 to pursue solo endeavors. Harry Styles dropped his self-titled art-rock debut solo album this past May and it shot straight to the top of the charts in multiple countries, including the U.K. and the U.S. The album’s lead single, “Sign of the Times,” also topped the U.K. Singles Chart. “Two Ghosts” followed as the album’s second single and most recently, “Kiwi,” was released as the third single. He is currently on extensive worldwide solo tour to support the album.

Miguel

Miguel is a musically-diverse artist who also entered the music landscape in 2010 with his critically-acclaimed debut album, All I Want Is You. He gained widespread attention with his 2012 follow-up, Kaleidoscope Dream. Miguel received multiple Grammy nominations for the album, including Best Contemporary Urban Album and a Grammy win for Best R&B song for “Adorn.” His third studio album, Wildheart, was released in 2015 and earned Miguel two more Grammy nominations. The California native singer-songwriter incorporates, R&B, funk, hip-hop, rock, pop, and neo soul into his music. His highly-anticipated fourth studio album War & Leisure is slated to drop on Dec. 1.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is best-known for his Tony Award-winning performance as Aaron Burr in the world-renowned Broadway musical “Hamilton.” The musical won scored 16 Tony nominations in 2016, including Best Musical, and Odom, Jr. snagged a Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for being a principal vocalist on the album. He also released a self-titled solo album in 2014, as well as a Christmas album in 2016. The charismatic performer has acted on television and film on shows like “Smash,” “CSI: Miami,” “Person of Interest,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Supernatural,” “The Good Wife,” and more. He is also starring in this year’s blockbuster film, “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Jane Zhang

Chinese native singing sensation Jane Zhang embarked on her music career after winning third place in the 2005 Chinese singing contest “Super Girl.” Zhang has released six studio albums and won multiple awards, including a Hong Kong Film Award for Best Original Song in 2009, Best Asian Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the 2015 winner of Best Worldwide Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards. She signed under Sony Music China for her seventh studio album, The Seventh Sense. She earned the nickname “The Dolphin Princess” for her ability to sing in the whistle register. She notably joins American superstars Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, and Sarah Brightman with this vocal skill.