Crews Battling Brush Fire At Lawrenceville’s Allegheny Cemetery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are battling a brush fire this evening at a historic spot in Lawrenceville.
Firefighters were called out to Allegheny Cemetery around 7:15 p.m.
There’s no word yet on how the two-alarm fire started or how much damage it’s done.
The Monroeville Fire Department has been called in to help get control of the flames.
