Crews Battling Brush Fire At Lawrenceville’s Allegheny Cemetery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are battling a brush fire this evening at a historic spot in Lawrenceville.

Firefighters were called out to Allegheny Cemetery around 7:15 p.m.

There’s no word yet on how the two-alarm fire started or how much damage it’s done.

The Monroeville Fire Department has been called in to help get control of the flames.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

