Market District Recipes: Holiday Party Appetizers

If you’re looking for some delicious appetizers to get your holiday party started, check out these from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Spinach Shrimp Dip

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 8-12

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp cilantro leaves

3 scallions, chopped

2 garlic clove, minced

1 Serrano chile, seeded and chopped

10 oz pkg frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

2/3 cup mayonnaise

4 oz cream cheese

2 tsp fresh lime juice

1 lb 50-70 count peeled and deveined shrimp, thawed

Salt

Directions:

In a sauté pan over medium high heat add 2 tbsp oil. Add the shrimp and cook until opaque and cooked through. Remove from the pan and let cool.

In a food processor, pulse the cilantro, scallions, garlic and jalapeño until finely chopped. Add the spinach, mayonnaise, cream cheese, lime juice and salt to taste and process until smooth. Add the shrimp and pulse until finely chopped. Transfer the dip to a bowl and refrigerate until chilled before serving.

Bacon Candy

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 12-14

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 pkg Market District Bacon

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tsp Market District New Orleans Rub

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lay the bacon on a foil lined sheet tray. Mix the sugar and New Orleans Rub together; rub the mixture on top of the bacon. Place in the oven and cook until just crisp. Remove form the oven and allow to cool. Before serving.

Lobster Hush Puppies

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

Oil, for frying

¾ cup yellow cornmeal

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp cayenne pepper

2 large eggs, beaten

¾ cup buttermilk

1 green onions, chopped

½ jalapeño, seeded and chopped

1 lb Lobster meat, chopped

Directions:

Heat oil to 350. In a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cayenne pepper. Add all wet ingredients except Lobster meat and stir until combined. Lightly fold in cooked lobster meat and set batter aside for 10 minutes.

Scoop a tablespoon of the hush-puppy mixture. Gently, drop by tablespoonfuls into hot oil, and fry until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve with Dipping Sauce. Tip: Dip spoon into a cup of water before each spoonful. This will allow mixture to easily fall off the spoon.

Dipping Sauce

2 tbsp whole grain mustard

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp capers, chopped

1 tsp shallots, chopped

1 tsp cornichons, chopped

salt & pepper to taste

In a bowl, mix the ingredients well and chill until service.

Green Goddess Dressing

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 12-14

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: N/A

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Greek Yogurt

¼ cup chives, chopped

¼ cup parsley, chopped

2 tbsp tarragon, chopped

2 tbsp basil, chopped

1 ½ tbsp white wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 anchovy fillet

1 avocado, pitted and peeled

Directions:

Place all of the ingredients in a blender except the avocado; blend until smooth. Add the avocado and blend until just smooth. Serve with crudité.