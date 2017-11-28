Police Issue Warning After Pulling Over Car With Massive Christmas Tree On Top

SUDBURY, Mass. (AP) – Police in a Massachusetts town are showing residents how not to transport their holiday trees.

Sudbury police posted a picture Friday of a vehicle with a large tree on top of it. Almost the entire car appears to be hidden.

Police say an officer stopped the vehicle on Route 20 in the town, located about 25 miles (40 km) west of Boston.

Police on Facebook reminded people to transport holiday trees “responsibly.”

It’s unclear if the driver was cited. The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

