Police Fire Tear Gas Into Home During Standoff, Find Suspect Hiding In Rafters

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police in Lawrence County had to use tear gas to end a standoff Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were trying to serve a warrant around noon at a home on South Crawford Avenue in New Castle, but the suspect refused to come out.

Officials say it’s believed there were felony warrants out for the man’s arrest.

Additional police and a tactical team were called in. They fired multiple canisters of tear gas into the home, but the suspect did not surrender.

When they went into the home around 1:30 p.m., they found him hiding in the rafters.

According to police, he had been staying in the home with his girlfriend.

Paramedics checked him out, and then police took the man into custody.

