Wahlburgers Hosting Job Fair For Its North Hills Restaurant

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Wahlburgers is hosting a job fair to find employees for its new restaurant in the North Hills.
It will be held at The Block Northway, Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
You can also stop by on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and again next Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The burger chain was founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg with his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie.
One restaurant will open at The Block Northway and a second will open in Cranberry Township.
For more information on employment at Wahlburgers, visit their website here.