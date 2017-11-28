Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Boy Over Messy Room

Filed Under: Orlando Williams

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A trial is getting underway in Pittsburgh for a man accused of killing his fiancée’s 8-year-old son by slamming the child onto the floor for not cleaning his room.

Thirty-nine-year-old Orlando Williams is charged with homicide and child endangerment counts in the June 2016 death. The trial starts Tuesday.

Authorities allege Williams had been drinking and tripped over a laundry basket in the boy’s room. They said he then angrily tried to slam the boy onto the edge of his bed but missed and the boy landed on the floor.

A defense attorney previously argued that the evidence presented wouldn’t support a charge more serious than involuntary manslaughter. She has said Williams had acted as a “father figure” to the child for years and was “inconsolable” over his death.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch