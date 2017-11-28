Penguins’ Murray Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury

Head Coach Mike Sullivan Shuts Down Ian Cole Trade Rumors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their star goaltender for the near future.

Matt Murray was injured during the second period of Monday’s 5-4 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Murray suffered the injury when Jakub Voracek crashed into him on a breakaway. The resulting collision threw Murray into the post at an awkward angle. Murray was helped to the bench and appeared to be favoring his right leg.

Today, the Penguins announced Murray will be out for an unspecified amount of time, but he’s considered week-to-week.

 

To replace Murray, the Penguins recalled Casey DeSmith from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

DeSmith made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Winnipeg Jets. He allowed three goals on 15 shots after coming on in relief of Murray. The Penguins lost the game 7-1.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to rally around and find ways to win,” captain Sidney Crosby said of going from a pair of Cup winners in Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury last year, to a pair of rookies for the foreseeable future. “I think it’s a great opportunity for the two goalies. They’ve shown that they’re capable.”

Jarry, 22, has started only five games in his young career and will have to assume the role of the top goalie, while still focusing on his development.

“I think it’s just taking another jump,” he said. “I want to be better and better. You have to challenge yourself to pick up your speed, your game pace. It’s a little different being in the American (Hockey) League to the NHL.”

Cole Trade Rumors

Defenseman Ian Cole has been a healthy scratch for the last three games, igniting a frenzy of trade speculation. But, head coach Mike Sullivan wasted no time shooting down those reports.

“I think sometimes you guys make it up as you go,” he said, referring to the media on hand. “I don’t know where this stuff comes from. Ian Cole is a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s an important part of our hockey team.”

For Cole, who is in the last season of a $2.1 million per season contract, the desire to stay in Pittsburgh appears strong.

“This is a team I got traded to three years ago and they welcomed me with open arms,” Cole said. “There’s no other team that I would rather win on and what we’ve gone through as a team and what we’ve succeeded in doing as a team is incredibly special. I love these guys as much as I love my family.”

Malkin On The Mend?

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin is recovering from an upper-body injury and will travel with the team to Buffalo for the first of a home-and-home set with the Sabres.

