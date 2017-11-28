Pittsburgh-Area Catholic Schools Targeted In Burglary Incidents

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say in the last few weeks someone has been breaking into Pittsburgh-area Catholic schools.

“Bishop Canevin High School, Seton LaSalle High School, St. Raphael Elementary School in Morningside,” said Fr. Nick Vaskov, of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Police in Mount Lebanon released surveillance video of a man walking outside Seton-LaSalle High School the same night it was burglarized.

Aquinas Academy was also hit when someone broke into a rear window, took an undisclosed amount of cash and ransacked the building.

“There’s always a concern. Again, the concern goes mostly to the safety of the students, but there was no immediate concern for them because it wasn’t during school hours,” Fr. Vaskov said.

Police in Hampton Township say a school van was also taken and located a short distance away. They have developed enough evidence to come up with a person of interest in several of the burglaries.

At Bishop Canevin High School, students say while concerned, they feel safe while the investigations are ongoing.

“We had cops all around, so we were in a safe environment, and we were informed about it, so I felt good,” said student Delaney Bird.

The person of interest, who has been identified by Hampton Township Police, is already in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges. Investigators are hoping to announce an arrest soon.