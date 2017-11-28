Pittsburgh Ranked In Top 20 Most ‘Sinful Cities’ In America

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is one of the most sinful cities in America, according to a new study.

The Steel City comes in at number 17 on the list of the Most Sinful Cities in America by WalletHub.

WalletHub ranked cities by a vice, anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, and lust.

According to the study, Pittsburgh ranks high in the vanity category, with the 4th most tanning salons per capita.

Las Vegas comes in at number one on the list.

The Sin City is followed by Orlando, Miami, St. Louis, and North Las Vegas rounds out the top five.

Charleston, West Virginia was number 13 on the list. Pittsburgh was followed by Cleveland which was number 18 on the list.

To see WalletHub’s complete list of the Most Sinful Cities in America, click here.

