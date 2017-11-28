You Can’t Park That Ornament There! Trim Your Tree With The Pittsburgh Parking Chair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What’s the best way to save a spot on your Christmas tree this year?

With the Pittsburgh Parking Chair holiday ornament, of course.

Just in time for the holidays, YaJagoff Media is unveiling the brand new decoration. The tiny red chair comes in its own black and gold box, it’s trimmed with a miniature strand of tinsel and has a little bell.

The seat is also stamped with green lettering saying, “No Parking.”

YaJagoff Media created the ornament with the help of artists David Calfo and Andrew Paul.

You can get your very own Parking Chair ornament by visiting the YaJagoff online store here.

They say they’ll be designing a new one every year.

