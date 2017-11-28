Alleged Mastermind In Youngwood Murder: ‘I Had Nothing To Do With That’

By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Christopher David, Fatal Stabbing, Local TV, Matthew Genard, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County, Youngwood Borough

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State police say murder victim Matthew Generd’s last few moments of life were likely filled with terror and pain. They say he was robbed and repeatedly stabbed by people he knew and trusted.

It happened inside a home in Youngwood.

On Tuesday, Linda Quidetto and Jason Sullenberger, both 40, Michael Covington, 20, and alleged mastermind – 40-year-old Christopher “CJ” David – all faced preliminary hearings.

They are charged with Genard’s murder.

Walking into his preliminary hearing, David told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti, “Originally, I went there for a robbery and it turned out worse. I had nothing to do with that, didn’t want anything to do with it. That’s all I can say.”

State police say David told his alleged co-conspirators that the 50-year-old Genard had lots of cash and drugs. However, while David said homicide was never part of the scheme, state police say it was.

As it would turn out, all four suspects’ preliminary hearings were continued. Covington’s attorney explained part of the reason.

“It’s a very complex case,” said defense attorney Richard McCague. “Everybody is giving a story, none of the stories match up completely. We’ll trust in the legal system to ferret out the truth.”

All four suspects remain in the Westmoreland County Jail held without bond, charged with homicide, conspiracy, as well as drug charges.

More from Ross Guidotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch