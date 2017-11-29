Andrew McCutchen And Wife Welcome Their First Child, Steel Stefan

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrew McCutchen and his wife got an early Christmas gift.

On Monday, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and his name is perfectly Pittsburgh – Steel Stefan McCutchen.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ star announced his son’s arrival with an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. McCutchen says little Steel was born at 3:21 a.m. on Nov. 27. He weighed in at eight pounds, 15 ounces.

In the Instagram post, McCutchen said he was in awe of his wife, Maria, and can’t take his eyes off his new little boy.

“Watching my wife go thru this journey has made me appreciate, respect and love her even more than I already do. She literally is Superwoman in my eyes. Now, here lays my son. Seeing you for the first time is something I cannot put into words. I am already a proud daddy! Thank you God for giving me the gift of a baby boy! Okay I gotta go and stare at him some more.”

Here’s the full Instagram post:

Andrew and Maria first announced they were expecting in June. They shared this video on Twitter:

The couple was married on Nov. 22, 2014, right here in Pittsburgh at St. Paul Cathedral. He proposed to Maria on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show a year earlier.