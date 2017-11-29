FBI Asks For Help Identifying Woman And Child Possibly Related To Amber Alert

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – The FBI has released a photo of a woman and child at a Walmart in North Carolina as officials search for a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing early Monday.

Kristy Woods told authorities she thinks Mariah Kay Woods was abducted from their home near Jacksonville sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday.

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Mariah.

The FBI joined the search Tuesday and released three photos early Wednesday that show a woman and a child in a Wal-Mart in Morehead City, about 40 miles east of the girl’s home.

The FBI is asking for help identifying the woman and child in the picture.

The girl’s biological father is questioning the reporting kidnapping, saying it’s hard to believe no one in the house heard anything.

Alex Woods told WCTI-TV in New Bern in an interview Tuesday he didn’t know Mariah Kay Woods was missing until an Amber Alert was issued Monday.

Kristy Woods, the girl’s mother, told authorities she last saw Mariah about 11 p.m. Sunday when she checked on her at their home near Jacksonville. Woods said she called authorities around 6 a.m. Monday when she noticed Mariah was missing.

Alex Woods says he can’t believe someone could walk into the house and grab a 3-year-old out of her bed without her crying out or screaming. He says two adults and two other children were in the house and someone should have heard something.

