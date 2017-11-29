Hit And Run Knocks Out Mt. Lebanon Traffic Signal, Delays Expected

Filed Under: Beverly Road, Hit and Run, Mt. Lebanon, North Meadowcroft Avenue, traffic signal

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A hit and run accident has knocked out a traffic signal in Mt. Lebanon and repairs will likely be extensive.

The damaged traffic signal is on Beverly Road at North Meadowcroft Avenue. Drivers should prepare for congestion and delays in the area tomorrow and possibly even longer.

The suspect of the hit and run has a vehicle described as a Honda sedan, grey or silver, possibly with out of state plates. It should likely have clear front end damage. The vehicle was tracked after the accident. It drove around the neighborhood on Dell, Kenmont, Martin, Edward, McFarland and into Banksville Plaza before the trail began to chill.

Police are checking cameras in the area for additional leads.

If you heard or saw anything related to this crash, please contact the Mt. Lebanon police via 911.

A non-working traffic signal is the same as a stop sign. At such an intersection, the vehicle to your right has the right of way. Everyone should take their turn accordingly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch