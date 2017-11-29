Kidsburgh: Model Train Exhibits To Take The Family To This Holiday Season

By Kristine Sorensen
Filed Under: Kidsburgh, Kristine Sorensen

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are looking for something fun and festive to do with your family this holiday, Kidsburgh has a new guide to help you out.

There’s something about miniature trains that’s so alluring.

It’s something the whole family can enjoy together, and they can be found all around the region at this time of year.

So, Kidsburgh has put together a list of places with model train exhibits where you can take the family. Click here to see the full listings.

Click here for more from Kidsburgh.org.

More from Kristine Sorensen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch