Firefighters Battle McDonald House Fire

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MCDONALD (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Washington County Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the fire started at a home in the 100 block of North Street around 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters were still putting out hot spots around 8:30 a.m.
Now: McDonald firefighters are putting out hot spots after fire damages a duplex. Everyone, including two children, made it out safely. No one was injured. We'll have live pictures on #KDKA at 8:25am. pic.twitter.com/yIesZhCdey
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) November 29, 2017
Fortunately, everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details