Firefighters Battle McDonald House Fire

MCDONALD (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Washington County Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the fire started at a home in the 100 block of North Street around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots around 8:30 a.m.

Fortunately, everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

